SBU strikes Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in southern Russia

Military personnel from the State Security Service (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center, together with the Special Operation Forces (SOF) and the Main Intelligence Directorate, have carried out successful strikes on the Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in Krasnodar Krai of Russia, the SBU press service reports.

"It is the largest complex for transshipment of liquefied hydrocarbons in the south of Russia. SBU drones hit five containers with oil products in the tank farm, as well as two oil loading arms of the terminal," the message on the Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that fires are also burning in the area of the truck parking lot and the warehouse infrastructure of Tamannaftogaz. The positions of the Russian air defense covering the facility also came under fire.

"The Russian oil and gas complex is a source of funding for the war against Ukraine. It is petrodollars that are converted into missiles, drones, and ammunition with which the enemy attacks our cities. Therefore, the SBU will continue to systematically deprive the Russian military machine of resources for waging war," the SBU said.