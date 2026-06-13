Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 13.06.2026

Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

1 min read
Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

In Budapest, thanks to efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, the performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin within the framework of the concert season opening of the Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra was canceled, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The performance of Vadim Repin, which was to become the key event at the opening of the season, was replaced – a Hungarian violinist took part in the concert instead of him," the message reads.

It is emphasized that the Margaret Island Theater (Margitszigeti Színház) is one of the most prestigious summer theater venues in Hungary and Central and Eastern Europe. Located in the heart of Budapest on Margaret Island, it hosts over 70 cultural events every summer within the framework of the summer festival, presenting opera, ballet, musicals, classical and contemporary music with the participation of leading Hungarian and international artists.

"Russian culture is a culture of genocide and war crimes, which should have no place on international venues. Ukrainian diplomacy will continue to work consistently to isolate representatives of Russian cultural space in global cultural industry," the ministry emphasized.

Tags: #violinists #russian #budapest #cancel

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