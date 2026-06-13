Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 13.06.2026

URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises

1 min read
URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises
Photo: Red Cross Society

A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has participated in large-scale exercises in Cherkasy region.

"Representatives of the Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society joined the comprehensive tactical-special exercises organized by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine," URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Aviation, watercraft, unmanned systems, specialized equipment, and rescue units were involved in the exercises. The participants practiced response scenarios for emergencies on water bodies. Rescuers evacuated victims from the water, dropped airmobile groups from helicopters, extinguished a fire, and conducted search and rescue operations in difficult conditions. The URCS team received simulated victims, performed triage, and provided first aid and psychological support.

"The participation of URCS in such exercises is an opportunity to improve cooperation with rescue services and work out joint response algorithms for emergency situations… The training is an important component of preparing volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, as it allows for increasing readiness to respond," the URCS statement reads.

Tags: #urcs #exercises

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