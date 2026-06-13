Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:14 13.06.2026

All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

1 min read
All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha
Photo: Unsplash

All 27 member states of the European Union unanimously approved the EU position on the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (COREPER), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"An important milestone for Ukraine’s EU accession process was reached today as all 27 EU Member States unanimously approved the European Union’s Position on Negotiation Cluster 1 at the COREPER meeting," Sybiha said on X on Friday.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Commission, and the EU member states for supporting Ukraine’s European integration.

According to the minister, the decision is a recognition of Ukraine’s reform efforts and confirms the EU’s commitment to the merit-based expansion principle.

Sybiha added that Ukraine looks forward to holding an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg on June 15, during which the official opening of the first negotiating cluster is to take place.

"We remain focused on delivering reforms and advancing the accession process at a steady pace," he said.

Tags: #european_union #cluster

MORE ABOUT

11:12 13.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

13:19 11.06.2026
Ukraine will become part of the European Union in long term - Merz

Ukraine will become part of the European Union in long term - Merz

20:32 08.06.2026
Ukraine risks losing part of EU aid for first time due to reform delays – European Commission

Ukraine risks losing part of EU aid for first time due to reform delays – European Commission

16:26 28.05.2026
EU cannot be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow because it protects European and Ukrainian interests - Kallas

EU cannot be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow because it protects European and Ukrainian interests - Kallas

16:56 13.05.2026
We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

15:27 13.05.2026
EU to officially join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Sybiha

EU to officially join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Sybiha

16:33 09.05.2026
EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

14:32 09.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

13:57 07.05.2026
EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

12:33 25.04.2026
Zelenskyy announces 3 areas of security work: Middle East, EU, Azerbaijan

Zelenskyy announces 3 areas of security work: Middle East, EU, Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

Ukraine-focused session to be held at G7 summit attended by Zelenskyy; support, peace efforts on agenda

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

LATEST

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy signs law on removing Russian from list of languages protected by European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute

SBU strikes Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in southern Russia

Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises

Cabinet discusses support for front-line territories – President's Office

Hungary, Ukraine formalize agreement on rights of Hungarian community of Zakarpattia – Magyar

Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day, declares support for peaceful settlement of Russia war against Ukraine

AD
AD