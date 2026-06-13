All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

Photo: Unsplash

All 27 member states of the European Union unanimously approved the EU position on the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (COREPER), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"An important milestone for Ukraine’s EU accession process was reached today as all 27 EU Member States unanimously approved the European Union’s Position on Negotiation Cluster 1 at the COREPER meeting," Sybiha said on X on Friday.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Commission, and the EU member states for supporting Ukraine’s European integration.

According to the minister, the decision is a recognition of Ukraine’s reform efforts and confirms the EU’s commitment to the merit-based expansion principle.

Sybiha added that Ukraine looks forward to holding an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg on June 15, during which the official opening of the first negotiating cluster is to take place.

"We remain focused on delivering reforms and advancing the accession process at a steady pace," he said.