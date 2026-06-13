Cabinet discusses support for front-line territories – President's Office

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov held a meeting on front-line regions with the participation of government officials and heads of regional military administrations, the presidential press service reports.

"Front-line regions are our security belt. We must ensure their uninterrupted operation. The government is implementing a comprehensive support package for people, communities, and businesses in front-line regions. More than 80 government decisions have been adopted, and 60 support mechanisms are functioning with total funding of over UAH 140 billion. We are constantly adapting state programs to the needs of front-line regions and introducing targeted support tools. I thank the MPs for their joint work," the PM noted.

It is noted that front-line territories include 10 regions home to more than 6 million people. Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territory Development Oleksiy Kuleba noted that the government has introduced support mechanisms in the form of additional subsidies to local budgets, protection of critical infrastructure, and recovery grants.

"We are reaching a clear understanding of the need to obtain a special status for people located in front-line territories. Accordingly, there is a need for a separate law that would regulate activities in these territories. It is very important that we are working with MPs today," Kuleba noted.

It is reported that the meeting participants supported the need to create an inter-agency working group to prepare a draft law that would contain an understanding of the status of people living in front-line territories and programs for their support. They also raised the issue of regulating the status of IDPs and compensation for lost housing.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin noted that funds from international partners are used to help residents of front-line territories.

"This week, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers was adopted, which directly clarifies the issue of one-time financial assistance for damage to life and health caused to critical infrastructure workers," he added.

In turn, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko focused on measures to support medics and patients in front-line territories. Motivational mechanisms function to support medical teams of emergency and specialized medical care facilities, as well as correction coefficients to increase the funding level of primary healthcare in combat zones.

"We finance facilities in front-line territories regardless of how many patients they receive, so that medical care is accessible to the community. In addition, medics from front-line territories can receive service housing from the state, and young doctors who start working in healthcare facilities of front-line communities after completing their internship can receive a one-time payment of UAH 200,000," Liashko said.

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev noted that to support the economy of these regions, they offer, in particular, tax benefits, additional funds for the "5-7-9" program, expansion of the state program of compensation to affected workers, and assistance for the relocation of farmers.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi emphasized that among the work priorities is the creation of safe conditions for learning.

"This allows us to return children to in-person learning. As of today, 144 shelter projects have been implemented and 100 are under implementation. This year we are building 18 shelters in preschool education institutions," he said.

In addition, work continues on providing educational institutions with backup power, simplified conditions have been introduced for the admission of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories, and additional payments for teachers working in front-line territories.