Hungary, Ukraine formalize agreement on rights of Hungarian community of Zakarpattia – Magyar

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has announced the formalization of an agreement between Hungary and Ukraine regarding the educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia.

"The historic agreement between Hungary and Ukraine on the educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia has now been formalised," Magyar wrote on the social network X.

According to him, the Ukrainian side undertook commitments in an official diplomatic note to implement all provisions of the agreement, and also included them in the action plan on minorities within the European integration process.

Magyar also stated that his team managed to reach agreements within a few weeks, whereas the government of his predecessor Viktor Orban, according to him, failed to resolve this issue over ten years.