Interfax-Ukraine
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13:36 13.06.2026

Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day, declares support for peaceful settlement of Russia war against Ukraine

1 min read
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day, declares support for peaceful settlement of Russia war against Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and declared the commitment of the United States to achieving a peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," Rubio said in a statement released by the Department of State.

According to the Secretary of State, the US remains committed to promoting a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," Rubio said.

Tags: #peaceful #russia_day #rubio #russians

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