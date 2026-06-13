Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day, declares support for peaceful settlement of Russia war against Ukraine
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and declared the commitment of the United States to achieving a peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," Rubio said in a statement released by the Department of State.
According to the Secretary of State, the US remains committed to promoting a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
"The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," Rubio said.