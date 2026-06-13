National Police explosives experts seize nearly 490,000 pieces of ammunition since start of full-scale invasion

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ivan.vyhivskyi.npu

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, specialists of the explosives service of the National Police have carried out more than 162,000 deployments, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported on the Day of the Explosives Service.

"They seized nearly 490,000 pieces of ammunition, about 26 tonnes of explosives, and inspected over 53,000 hectares of territory. Behind these numbers are safe roads to homes, open schools, restored communities, and thousands of Ukrainian families who can live without fear," Vyhivsky wrote on the social network Facebook.

He emphasized that modern warfare is constantly changing, and along with it, the threats are changing as well. Explosives experts work every day with new types of mines, improvised explosive devices, strike drones, and ammunition that the enemy uses against peaceful people. Their experience, knowledge, and professionalism are priceless for Ukraine today.

"I am sincerely proud of every man and woman serving in the units of the explosives service of the National Police. Your courage, cold mind, endurance, and dedication to the cause deserve the highest respect. Special words of gratitude go to our colleagues who were injured in the line of duty and remain with us in the ranks, continuing to fulfill their important mission. And eternal memory to those explosives experts who gave the most precious thing — their own lives, saving others. Their feat will forever remain in the history of the National Police of Ukraine and in the memory of a grateful people," Vyhivsky said.