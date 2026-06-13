Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 13.06.2026

Authors of resolutions on withdrawal of Pidlasa and Klympush-Tsintsadze from posts of Rada committee chairs abandon initiatives

1 min read
Authors of resolutions on withdrawal of Pidlasa and Klympush-Tsintsadze from posts of Rada committee chairs abandon initiatives

The authors of draft resolutions on withdrawing Roksolana Pidlasa (the Servant of the People faction) from the post of Budget Committee Chair and Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (European Solidarity) from the post of Euro-integration Committee Chair have abandoned their initiatives.

"European Solidarity has received apologies from the leadership of the budget committee and its secretariat for the systematic violation of regulations and untimely invitations to our MPs to consider draft laws and amendments… We accept the apology of Budget Committee Chair Ms. Pidlasa and her secretariat and withdraw our resolution (No. 15317 – Interfax-Ukraine) on her dismissal from the post of committee chair," Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, the draft resolution (No. 1538) on the dismissal of Klympush-Tsintsadze from the post of Chair of the Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the European Union has been withdrawn from consideration, as its author, MP Andriy Motovylovets (Servant of the People), withdrew the document.

Tags: #pidlasa #klympush_tsintsadze

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