Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 13.06.2026

Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 1 – Interior Ministry

1 min read
Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 1 – Interior Ministry

Occupiers carried out an air strike on civilians in a settlement in Zaporizhia region, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported.

"One person was killed and one more was wounded. The strike sparked fires in two apartments in a multi-storey building and in outbuildings. Residential buildings and structures were also damaged," the Telegram post reads.

Rescuers extinguished all fires, with all emergency services working at the scene, the ministry said.

Tags: #shelling #zaporizhia_region

MORE ABOUT

12:38 13.06.2026
Russian strikes kill 2 in Sumy region – official

Russian strikes kill 2 in Sumy region – official

18:56 12.06.2026
Law enforcement officers evacuate eight civilians from frontline areas of Zaporizhia

Law enforcement officers evacuate eight civilians from frontline areas of Zaporizhia

13:34 12.06.2026
Russia shelling damages logistics terminal in Zaporizhia – official

Russia shelling damages logistics terminal in Zaporizhia – official

18:26 11.06.2026
Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

08:51 11.06.2026
Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, 1 killed and 16 wounded

Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, 1 killed and 16 wounded

08:43 11.06.2026
Russians attack Zaporizhia region, eight wounded

Russians attack Zaporizhia region, eight wounded

21:00 10.06.2026
Death toll rises to 5 after strike on Pavlohrad multi-story building – official

Death toll rises to 5 after strike on Pavlohrad multi-story building – official

20:58 10.06.2026
Russian attack on Pavlohrad injures 4, including teenager – official

Russian attack on Pavlohrad injures 4, including teenager – official

18:31 08.06.2026
Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

18:20 08.06.2026
2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

Ukraine-focused session to be held at G7 summit attended by Zelenskyy; support, peace efforts on agenda

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

LATEST

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy signs law on removing Russian from list of languages protected by European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute

SBU strikes Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in southern Russia

Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises

All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

Cabinet discusses support for front-line territories – President's Office

Hungary, Ukraine formalize agreement on rights of Hungarian community of Zakarpattia – Magyar

AD
AD