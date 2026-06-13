12:46 13.06.2026
Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 1 – Interior Ministry
Occupiers carried out an air strike on civilians in a settlement in Zaporizhia region, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported.
"One person was killed and one more was wounded. The strike sparked fires in two apartments in a multi-storey building and in outbuildings. Residential buildings and structures were also damaged," the Telegram post reads.
Rescuers extinguished all fires, with all emergency services working at the scene, the ministry said.