Russian strikes kill 2 in Sumy region – official

On the night of Saturday, June 13, two civilians died in Sumy region as a result of Russia strikes, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said

"In the Seredyna-Buda community, Russia attacked a private residential house with two strike UAVs. Unfortunately, a 57-year-old woman who was inside the building died at the scene," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, in the morning in the Bilopillia community, a Russian drone targeted a civilian car, killing a 64-year-old female passenger.

"A 66-year-old driver was injured. He is being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov said.