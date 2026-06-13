Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 13.06.2026

Russian strikes kill 2 in Sumy region – official

1 min read
Russian strikes kill 2 in Sumy region – official

On the night of Saturday, June 13, two civilians died in Sumy region as a result of Russia strikes, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said

"In the Seredyna-Buda community, Russia attacked a private residential house with two strike UAVs. Unfortunately, a 57-year-old woman who was inside the building died at the scene," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, in the morning in the Bilopillia community, a Russian drone targeted a civilian car, killing a 64-year-old female passenger.

"A 66-year-old driver was injured. He is being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov said.

Tags: #shelling #sumy_region

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