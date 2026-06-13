Around 50 parts in each Shahed manufactured in China and Taiwan – State Research Institute

Around 50 parts in each Shahed are manufactured in China and Taiwan, while an increase in Russia’s use of jet Shaheds against Ukraine is observed in 2026, Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, Chief Researcher at the State Scientific Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment, has reported.

He shared this information at a briefing titled "Russia’s Use of Air Attack Weapons Against Civil Infrastructure: Technical and Humanitarian Aspects," presenting a corresponding presentation.

Zaruba spoke about the modification of Shahed-136/Geran-2, noting the dynamics of their monthly growth in 2026.

"The number of applications of these particular unmanned aerial vehicles is growing — up to such facts as striking a liquid nuclear fuel storage facility on the night of June 7," he said.

The colonel reminded that the first use of Shahed-136 was recorded in September 2022. In October 2022, their mass use was already recorded. Mass production was deployed from July 2023. Today, production is practically carried out in several places and in several modifications, the specialist added.

According to him, UAV manufacturers use a modern component base, expanding the capabilities of the flight controller to determine the spatial position with fairly high accuracy. At the same time, there are differences in electronic components between 2022 and 2023 until today.

"The manufacturer of these electronic units, these components, uses electronic components from various companies, increasingly those based in the United States of America. Along with this, components manufactured in Japan, Taiwan, Germany, and China are present. And a transition specifically to components manufactured in the People’s Republic of China is increasingly observed," the colonel reported.

Thus, from mid-2023, a four-patch so-called CRPA (Controlled Radiation Pattern Antenna) antenna — a multi-channel satellite navigation antenna — was installed on the unmanned aerial vehicle.

"Today we are recording 12- and 16-patch antennas. The latest modifications include 4G modems. They can use Ukrainian SIM cards to adjust the route in real time via the mobile communication network. They also use SIM cards of other foreign manufacture, from other mobile devices," Zaruba emphasized, noting the trend toward switching to electronic components manufactured in China.

According to his data, since the beginning of 2025, the equipment of Geran-2 in various configurations has been supplemented by: one or, accordingly, two modems with SIM cards of mobile operators, Mesh modems, antenna devices providing the transmission of this information, and a Raspberry Pi microcomputer. Samples with an autonomous power source in the form of a power bank and with video cameras were also encountered. That is, Russia is trying to use the Shahed-136 platform as a vehicle for reconnaissance, for transmitting video information, and for transmitting information on the operation of EW systems, among other things.

Speaking about the jet-powered Shahed-238/Geran-3, Zaruba noted that the first use was recorded in January 2024.

"The design and component base — the dimensions are similar to Geran-2. The main difference is the turbojet engine to increase speed and complicate the work of air defense. Geran-3 is a localized version of the Iranian jet unmanned aerial vehicle Shahed-238," he said.

According to Zaruba, it uses a turbojet engine. A sharp increase in the use of precisely jet Shaheds is also recorded in 2026, in particular for striking the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

The Geran-4 strike unmanned aerial vehicle, in turn, has a more optimized airframe, with a thinner wing edge and increased strength. It uses a more powerful turbojet engine with a thrust of up to 160 kg of force. Compared to Geran-3, Geran-4 has better corresponding characteristics.

"The use of such Geran-3 and Geran-4 indicates that Russia is trying to make UAVs faster and faster, to increasingly complicate the work of our air defense," the colonel stressed.

In addition, he reminded that the Geran-5 unmanned aerial vehicle was detected, which "represents the evolution of the Russian line of loitering munitions." Zaruba noted its high speed: up to 600 km, and an increased warhead of 90 kg.

"The occupiers are developing the possibility of launching from tactical aviation aircraft. These characteristics make it a significantly more difficult target for air defense and allow performing strikes to a depth of virtually up to a thousand kilometers," he explained.

The device has serious electronic equipment: a 12-patch CRPA antenna, a flight controller, high-speed 3G-4G modems, and a module for collecting and processing parametric data. According to the specialist, the presence of a modem with such characteristics may indicate that the unmanned aerial vehicle was probably equipped with video cameras for transmitting information.

As Zaruba noted, the appearance of the unmanned aerial vehicle is accompanied by a number of technological innovations: a high-power turbojet engine provides a speed advantage, and integration with tactical aviation is possible, which makes it possible to expand the operational radius and apply this type of munition more flexibly.

"The appearance of Geran-5 testifies to the further escalation of the technological confrontation and the need to adapt air defense systems to high-speed, small-sized targets," he said.

In particular, he shared that on December 1, 2025, fragments of a Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle with an R-60 air-to-air missile were found in Chernihiv region. Russia is conducting further research in order to practically wage an anti-aircraft battle between UAVs and the means with which Ukraine tries to shoot them down.

The use of Geran-2 with the Verba MANPADS was also recorded. A mesh modem is used to transmit information.

"These cases are still isolated, but they speak to the fact that Geran-2 is being used as a platform and is being developed, trying to use it for different types, for different tasks, including for tasks of fighting Ukrainian aircraft," Zaruba added.

Separately, he noted that for strikes on logistics routes at a range of up to 100 km and border towns, the V2U strike UAV can be used. To overload the air defense system, Russia uses decoys: the Gerber and Parodiya multi-purpose UAVs.