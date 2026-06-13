Russia Iskander-M production reaches 60 units per month, missile range can be increased to 1,000 km in latest modernization

Russia continues to modernize the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, and as of the spring of 2026, the monthly production rate of these Iskander-M ballistic missiles stands at 60 units and 10 Iskander-K cruise missiles, Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, Chief Researcher at the State Scientific Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment, has reported.

He shared this information at a briefing titled "Russia’s Use of Air Attack Weapons Against Civil Infrastructure: Technical and Humanitarian Aspects."

Zaruba identified three main directions of the modernization of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system: 1) increasing resistance to modern systems, specifically to the actions of modern air defense systems, especially Patriot, 2) increasing the range, 3) scaling production under sanctions.

"The missile features an updated 9B899 module that deploys decoys, chaff, and flares during the final leg of the flight. These decoys mimic the missile’s signature, overloading the radar systems of anti-aircraft missile complexes engaged in countering such missiles. The onboard systems are adapted to operate in active scanning mode and detect blind spots in air defense system radars. The software is regularly updated," the Chief Researcher of the Institute noted.

According to him, newer versions of the missiles manufactured after 2023-2024 utilize a faster processor for image processing, which increases the probability of recognizing, detecting, and striking a target. The role of optical terrain contour matching has also been enhanced, which likewise improves accuracy.

"It is claimed that the range of the missile can be increased to 1,000 km in the latest modernization. This means the missile can strike targets across the entire territory of Ukraine," Zaruba emphasized.

He added that to simplify the design, the production cycle of Iskanders integrates elements and technical solutions that were applied in North Korean KN-23 missiles.

"Production has reached 60-70 units per month. The share of Russian electronic components in this missile has increased to 90%, but Western electronics are also present in it. There are seven variants of warheads, including penetrating and concrete-piercing versions, and they are accordingly used against airfields to target our tactical aviation. They are actively hunting for F-16 aircraft in particular," the specialist said.

Summing up, Zaruba remarked that the Iskander-M has evolved into a complex quasi-ballistic system that actively learns to counter air defense systems during combat operations.