Ukraine's air defense downs 110 of 118 enemy targets, three strike drones hit three locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 110 of 118 strike drones overnight into Saturday, though three strike drones hit three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement reads.

On the night of June 13 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 12), the enemy attacked with 118 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Three strike drones were recorded as hitting three locations, with downed drone debris falling at six locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace, the command added.