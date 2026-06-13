Ukrainian air defense intercept rate for missiles and drones stood at over 88% in May – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman major Andriy Kovalov said that based on May 2026 results, the overall effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in intercepting missiles and drones remained at a consistently high level of over 88%.

He made the statement at a briefing on the topic of "Russia’s use of air attack weapons against civilian infrastructure: technical and humanitarian aspects."

"Despite the unprecedented intensity of raids during the spring period of 2026, Ukrainian defense forces units are showing consistently high effectiveness at the 88-90% level. Based on May 2026 results, the overall effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in intercepting missiles and drones remained at a consistently high level of over 88%," he said.

Over the course of the month, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a large number of enemy air attack weapons — more than 57,000 aerial targets, he said.