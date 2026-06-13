Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:23 13.06.2026

Ukrainian air defense intercept rate for missiles and drones stood at over 88% in May – General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense intercept rate for missiles and drones stood at over 88% in May – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman major Andriy Kovalov said that based on May 2026 results, the overall effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in intercepting missiles and drones remained at a consistently high level of over 88%.

He made the statement at a briefing on the topic of "Russia’s use of air attack weapons against civilian infrastructure: technical and humanitarian aspects."

"Despite the unprecedented intensity of raids during the spring period of 2026, Ukrainian defense forces units are showing consistently high effectiveness at the 88-90% level. Based on May 2026 results, the overall effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in intercepting missiles and drones remained at a consistently high level of over 88%," he said.

Over the course of the month, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a large number of enemy air attack weapons — more than 57,000 aerial targets, he said.

Tags: #effective #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

11:25 13.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense downs 110 of 118 enemy targets, three strike drones hit three locations

Ukraine's air defense downs 110 of 118 enemy targets, three strike drones hit three locations

09:23 12.06.2026
Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

08:50 11.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

15:38 10.06.2026
We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

09:39 10.06.2026
Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

17:06 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

16:28 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy discusses ways to attract additional air defense missile supplies with Stubb and Støre

Zelenskyy discusses ways to attract additional air defense missile supplies with Stubb and Støre

09:10 08.06.2026
Ukraine downs 124 of 155 Russian drones overnight, impacts recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Ukraine downs 124 of 155 Russian drones overnight, impacts recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

14:58 06.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations

Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations

13:44 05.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

Ukraine-focused session to be held at G7 summit attended by Zelenskyy; support, peace efforts on agenda

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

LATEST

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute

SBU strikes Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in southern Russia

Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises

All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

Cabinet discusses support for front-line territories – President's Office

Hungary, Ukraine formalize agreement on rights of Hungarian community of Zakarpattia – Magyar

Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day, declares support for peaceful settlement of Russia war against Ukraine

Trump meets with Usyk in Oval Office

AD
AD