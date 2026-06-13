Interfax-Ukraine
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11:20 13.06.2026

193 battles recorded in past day, most active on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

2 min read
193 battles recorded in past day, most active on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defense forces positions 193 times since the start of the day, with the enemy most active on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In total, 193 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. The enemy carried out 61 air strikes dropping 193 guided bombs, used 6,186 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,341 shellings of settlements and our forces’ positions," the statement reads.

On the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy carried out one air strike using four guided bombs and 47 shellings of Ukrainian forces’ positions and settlements, five of them using MLRS. One enemy assault was recorded.

On the southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units’ positions four times in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia, and Lyptsі.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 occupier assaults in the areas of Zarichne, Lyman, Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Seredne, Drobysheve, Ozerne, Torske, and Novyi Myr. Three of these attacks are still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy assaulted seven times toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, occupiers attacked in the area of Fedorivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, occupiers assaulted Ukrainian defenders’ positions 12 times in the areas of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, and Vilne, and toward Kostiantynivka and Hruske.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 50 occupiers were killed and 12 wounded on this axis today; two motor vehicles and three guns were destroyed. Nine motor vehicles, one MLRS, three guns, 76 enemy shelters, and two drone command posts were also damaged. A total of 271 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement reads.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, according to updated information, occupiers conducted two assault actions in the areas of Zlahoda and Kalynivske.

On the Huliaipole axis, 25 occupier attacks were recorded, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy conducted assault actions toward Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvіtkove, Zaliznychne, Rivnopillia, Varvarivka, Hirke, Myrne, Dobropillia, and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy assaulted four times in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

Tags: #battles #general_staff

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