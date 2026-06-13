Interfax-Ukraine
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11:16 13.06.2026

USF units strike Vostochny training ground, Tor-M2 SAM system, air defense systems, command posts and enemy deployment sites

2 min read
USF units strike Vostochny training ground, Tor-M2 SAM system, air defense systems, command posts and enemy deployment sites

On the night of June 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck enemy military facilities in operational depth in temporarily occupied territories, the USF press service has said.

"One of the key targets was the Vostochny training ground in Zaporizhia region, where Russia trained personnel of units involved in combat operations in the Huliaipole direction," a report on the Telegram channel reads.

Operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade, the 1st Separate Center, the 413th Raid Regiment, and the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck the Vostochny training ground, where units of the 1466th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 5th Army, the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the 36th Army, and the 1461st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 36th Army of Russia were stationed.

In addition, in Zaporizhia region, operators of the 1st Separate Center of the USF struck a Tor-M2 SAM system and a ZU-23, while operators of the 413th Raid Regiment struck an enemy MANPADS crew.

In Donetsk region, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade struck a command post of Russia’s UAV unit.

In Luhansk region, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade struck a temporary deployment site of Russia’s UAV unit.

"The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center of the grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces," the report emphasizes.

Tags: #strikes #usf

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