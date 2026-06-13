Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 13.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the opening of the first negotiating cluster in the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will provide important political and moral support for the state and its citizens.

"As we said, Ukraine does what is necessary, and it is important that the EU also keeps its word. The opening of the first cluster is a significant political and moral support for our state and people," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president thanked all the people who "fight" for Ukraine, work for the state, and help protect Ukrainian national interests. He also thanked all partners in the EU and each leader personally for this strong step for the sake of Europe.

He emphasized that Ukraine is defending itself and thereby the whole of Europe — the idea that European nations can live united, free, and in peace.

"We thank Europe for all other support as well, which is truly leadership-driven and helps us protect lives. Everything has been done to open the subsequent clusters too. We also congratulate Moldova on this step, which we are taking together," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, President of the European Council António Costa called it an "important step forward" taken by the European Union when all EU member states agreed to open the first negotiating cluster with Ukraine and Moldova.

Tags: #eu #cluster

MORE ABOUT

14:14 13.06.2026
All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

All 27 EU countries approve position on opening first negotiating cluster for Ukraine - Sybiha

20:36 12.06.2026
Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

15:12 12.06.2026
EBRD and EU plan to allocate EUR 32 mln to Kharkiv to restore heating supplies following destruction of TPP No. 5

EBRD and EU plan to allocate EUR 32 mln to Kharkiv to restore heating supplies following destruction of TPP No. 5

15:26 10.06.2026
Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

15:03 09.06.2026
Ukraine must simultaneously integrate into existing security models and create defense alliances – expert

Ukraine must simultaneously integrate into existing security models and create defense alliances – expert

15:02 09.06.2026
EU acts as advocate for Ukraine before China and latter has shifted its positions – expert

EU acts as advocate for Ukraine before China and latter has shifted its positions – expert

14:53 09.06.2026
We propose to ban entry into EU for everyone who served in armed forces of Russia since beginning of war - von der Leyen

We propose to ban entry into EU for everyone who served in armed forces of Russia since beginning of war - von der Leyen

14:29 09.06.2026
Ukraine has already become one of the key elements of the new security architecture in Europe – head of the Public Council under MIA

Ukraine has already become one of the key elements of the new security architecture in Europe – head of the Public Council under MIA

10:53 09.06.2026
Ukraine expects more decisive action from EU regarding Russian shadow fleet – presidential advisor

Ukraine expects more decisive action from EU regarding Russian shadow fleet – presidential advisor

09:23 09.06.2026
Ukraine, Moldova paths to EU integration could diverge – Poroshenko after Kos talks

Ukraine, Moldova paths to EU integration could diverge – Poroshenko after Kos talks

HOT NEWS

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

Ukraine-focused session to be held at G7 summit attended by Zelenskyy; support, peace efforts on agenda

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

Zelenskyy announces increase in army payments, avg UAH 300,000 on first line

LATEST

Russia drops 3 bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 6 including child — official

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy signs law on removing Russian from list of languages protected by European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute

SBU strikes Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in southern Russia

Performance of Russian violinist Vadim Repin canceled in Budapest – Ukrainian MFA

URCS participates in SES and MIA exercises

Cabinet discusses support for front-line territories – President's Office

Hungary, Ukraine formalize agreement on rights of Hungarian community of Zakarpattia – Magyar

AD
AD