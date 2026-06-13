Zelenskyy: Opening of first negotiating cluster with EU to have important political significance for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the opening of the first negotiating cluster in the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will provide important political and moral support for the state and its citizens.

"As we said, Ukraine does what is necessary, and it is important that the EU also keeps its word. The opening of the first cluster is a significant political and moral support for our state and people," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president thanked all the people who "fight" for Ukraine, work for the state, and help protect Ukrainian national interests. He also thanked all partners in the EU and each leader personally for this strong step for the sake of Europe.

He emphasized that Ukraine is defending itself and thereby the whole of Europe — the idea that European nations can live united, free, and in peace.

"We thank Europe for all other support as well, which is truly leadership-driven and helps us protect lives. Everything has been done to open the subsequent clusters too. We also congratulate Moldova on this step, which we are taking together," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, President of the European Council António Costa called it an "important step forward" taken by the European Union when all EU member states agreed to open the first negotiating cluster with Ukraine and Moldova.