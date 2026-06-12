Interfax-Ukraine
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20:36 12.06.2026

Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine

2 min read
Costa: EU takes major step forward – all EU countries agree to open negotiation cluster with Ukraine
Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President António Costa called it a "major step forward" for the European Union, noting that all EU member states had agreed to open the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine and Moldova.

"Today, the European Union took a major step forward. All member states agreed to open the first accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine and Moldova. At the first intergovernmental conference on Monday, we will open the cluster on fundamentals; the backbone of the accession process," he said on his X social media page.

Costa said this cluster covers the core values and principles upon which the EU is built, ranging from "the rule of law to strong democratic institutions."

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges. And a signal that the EU's offer of peace, stability and opportunity is unmatchable. Enlargement is a strategic choice. By bringing our nations closer together, we strengthen peace, security and prosperity across our continent," the President of the European Council said.

In his view, "in a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest. Enlargement remains one of the EU's greatest success stories and our best investment in our shared future," Costa said.

Tags: #ukraine #funding #membership #eu

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