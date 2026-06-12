Interfax-Ukraine
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20:07 12.06.2026

Zelenskyy, Latvian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation in face of Russian aggression

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Latvian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation in face of Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis to discuss a range of issues related to security cooperation in the context of Russian aggression.

"I held a meeting with Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis, who is visiting Ukraine on his first official foreign trip in this capacity. We discussed the implementation of the Drone Deal, which was signed between our countries this week. Through this framework, in particular, we will be able to share our expertise in air defense with Latvia. Ukraine is always ready to help friends who have stood with us since the very beginning of Russian aggression. And it is important that we share the same understanding: security challenges arise precisely because Russia refuses to end its war through diplomacy," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, they also discussed opportunities for funding joint projects within SAFE and cooperation within the European Union, NATO, and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

Tags: #zelenskyy #latvia #ministry_defense

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