Interfax-Ukraine
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19:29 12.06.2026

Army+ introduces reinstatement procedure for service members committed desertion from National Guard

1 min read
Army+ introduces reinstatement procedure for service members committed desertion from National Guard

The Army+ app now features a streamlined procedure for reinstatement into service for servicemen who have deserted from the National Guard of Ukraine, according to a statement by the press service of the First Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that to return to service, one must fill out an application on azov.army and remain available to receive a call from the contact center.

After that, you must undergo an interview and obtain a letter of recommendation from one of the units, upload the letter to the Army+ app, and wait for the order to report to the new military unit.

Tags: #national_guard

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