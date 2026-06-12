One person killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday – administration

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One person was killed and three were wounded on Friday as the enemy launched more than 50 attacks on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, according to head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, were hit. Shops, administrative buildings, a private home, and cars were damaged. Two people were injured: a 53-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy. They will receive outpatient treatment," Hanza said on Telegram on Friday evening.

The enemy also struck Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities in Kryvy Rih region. Infrastructure was damaged. "A 60-year-old man was killed. Another man, 63, was wounded. He has been hospitalized in serious condition," the regional head said.