Law enforcement officers evacuate eight civilians from frontline areas of Zaporizhia

Police officers and chaplains in Zaporizhia evacuated eight residents of Komyshuvakha community, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

"Among those rescued were children and people with limited mobility who needed assistance while leaving the dangerous area. The youngest evacuee is three years old, and the oldest is 73," the police said in a report on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the evacuation team worked at several addresses in the villages of Zarichne, Novotroitske, and Novorozivka. As a result of constant enemy shelling, local residents’ homes have been damaged, and the constant threat of new strikes forced people to decide to leave for safer regions.

Thanks to the joint efforts of police officers and chaplains, the people were safely evacuated from the high-risk zone.