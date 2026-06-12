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18:46 12.06.2026

Ombudsman demands review of mobilization circumstances for rifleman who killed 2 servicemen in Chernihiv region

2 min read
Ombudsman demands review of mobilization circumstances for rifleman who killed 2 servicemen in Chernihiv region

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets is demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mobilization of a man who killed two servicemen and wounded a third in Chernihiv region.

"I have urgently sent appeals to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement agencies, and the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demanding a verification of the circumstances of this individual’s mobilization, a legal evaluation of the actions of all officials involved in making the respective decisions, the initiation of disciplinary proceedings, and a determination of whether the mobilized man’s mental health status was properly taken into account," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that, according to the investigation, the man had a confirmed mental disorder. Despite this, he was mobilized, successfully passed the Military Medical Commission, and was declared fully fit for military service. The man was issued a weapon and dispatched to a training ground for exercises.

"Subsequently, using that very weapon, he shot and killed two instructors with his own hands, who died on the spot, and wounded another. The court has handed down a sentence to the direct perpetrator of the crime—this mobilized man who fired the shots. However, society must also receive answers to other questions: where is the accountability of those who mobilized this person and who declared him fully fit for service?" the Ombudsman emphasized.

"I insist on the opening of criminal proceedings against everyone whose actions or inaction contributed to this horrific crime. The death of two servicemen is a tragedy that requires an honest, complete, and impartial investigation. This fatal event became not only a sentence for a specific individual, but also an alarming signal regarding flaws in the mobilization system, which the state no longer has the right to ignore," he concluded.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #lubinets #shooting #servicemen

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