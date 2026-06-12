MFA: Reps of diplomatic missions visit facility where foreign POWs being held

Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), in conjunction with the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, organized a visit by representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine to the Zakhid-1 prisoner-of-war detention facility.

Representatives from 14 countries, including heads of diplomatic missions, took part in the event on June 10-11, according to the ministry’s press service.

"The purpose of the visit was to confirm Ukraine’s full and strict compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. Participants had the opportunity to personally inspect the conditions of detention, speak with the prisoners, and assess the facility’s compliance with the requirements of the Third Geneva Convention. The visit by foreign diplomats to prisoners of war, some of whom are citizens of third countries, also served the important purpose of consolidating international efforts to counter Russia’s illegal recruitment of mercenaries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and other regions," the statement reads.

It is noted that while Ukraine remains consciously and fundamentally open to such a format, Russia systematically and grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law, denies international observers access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, and also uses torture and other forms of inhuman treatment.

During a visit to the Zakhid-1 camp, representatives of the diplomatic corps had the opportunity to directly familiarize themselves with the conditions of detention of foreign citizens whom Russia, through deception or coercion, has drawn into armed aggression against Ukraine. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, at least 3,080 foreigners from 135 countries and unrecognized territories are fighting or have fought on Russia’s side against Ukraine.

"Their numbers are growing rapidly: from 34 people in 2022 to nearly 14,000 in 2025, while Russia’s plan for 2026 calls for the recruitment of over 18,500 foreign contract soldiers. Many of them were recruited under the guise of civilian employment without any warning about possible participation in combat operations. Others were forced to sign contracts by exploiting their legal vulnerability, including expired visas, lack of legal status, or detention for violating the Russian Federation’s migration laws," the ministry said.

Ukraine calls on partner states and the international community to take concrete measures to counter Russia’s illegal recruitment activities, to inform their own citizens about the true nature of "contract service" in the Russian army, and to hold Russia accountable for systematic and gross violations of international humanitarian law.