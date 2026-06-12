Fedorov: We launching first phase of major AFU transformation

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

We are opening up the recruitment market to foreigners and beginning a gradual discharge process for those who have served the longest in the Defense Forces and spent the most time in combat; this is the first stage of a large-scale transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"We are opening the recruitment market for foreigners to reinforce combat units and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Our goal is to fill 30-50% of assault and infantry positions with foreigners. Another key issue is fairness for those who have served the longest in the Defense Forces and spent the most time on the front lines. For them, we are beginning a gradual discharge from service by the end of the year," he said on Telegram.

According to him, the second stage will be a comprehensive transformation of the recruitment and mobilization process.

"We are building an army with clear rules and respect for the military. Human life is the greatest value. And our main task is to do everything possible to save the lives of soldiers on the front lines. It is precisely such an army that can give Ukraine a strong position to end the war," the minister said.

According to the Ministry of Defense website, the transformation also includes annual transfers between military units within the front line. It is anticipated that 50 personnel from a brigade or regiment and 10 from a separate battalion may be transferred to another military unit within a six-month period. The transfer must be carried out fully automatically through Army+ within 30 days; after the transfer, a ban on transfers to another military unit will be in effect for six months.

It is noted that a project for voluntary return to service after temporary discharge with the option to choose a unit will remain in effect until September 20, 2026. After the project’s expiration, measures to hold individuals accountable for desertion will be strengthened.

The military also plans to implement an analysis of the effectiveness of military units. Specifically, it is planned to introduce more than 160 indicators to identify anomalies regarding personnel losses, equipment, territory, combat readiness, staffing timelines, and so on. In addition, a mechanism for monitoring the missions of assault troops and infantrymen is planned, which should ensure an overall improvement in unit manageability. This will also verify presence at positions to ensure guaranteed and transparent payments and enable faster identification of the location of the wounded or deceased for evacuation.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is launching the first phase of the Defense Forces’ transformation, which includes new terms of service, an updated pay system, three types of contracts, a mechanism for cumulative deferment, and additional personnel management tools, according to a Telegram channel.

It is noted that the system of financial support for military personnel is changing. The average monthly pay for infantrymen could be around UAH 300,000, with a maximum of up to UAH 460,000 depending on the nature of the tasks performed.

Basic pay of UAH 20,000 is also provided, along with additional payments for holding positions, participating in strike and search operations, and assault operations. Additionally, the minimum pay for military personnel in the rear is planned to be increased from UAH 20,000 to UAH 30,000.

Separately, payments for the command of combat units will be increased.

As part of the reform, three types of contracts are planned to be introduced: infantry assault, combat, and basic.

The infantry assault contract provides for a term of service of 10 or 14 months, followed by a deferment from mobilization. The combat contract for other combat positions provides for a 24-month term of service and a deferment upon completion. The basic contract is offered for logistics, staff, and technical specialties with the possibility of transitioning to combat roles.

A cumulative deferment mechanism is also being introduced, which will take into account the duration and intensity of service.

For service members who have been in the defense forces the longest and have significant combat experience, a gradual implementation of a discharge mechanism is planned by the end of the year.

Among other changes, the launch of a system to verify the presence of military personnel at their posts has been announced to ensure transparency in payments and a more rapid response in cases of injury.

In addition, plans include opening the market for recruiting foreigners through private recruitment agencies, expanding opportunities for military personnel to transfer units via the Army+ app, and implementing a system to evaluate brigade performance based on over 160 metrics.

Separately, the launch of a time-limited mechanism for the return to service of military personnel who have left their units without authorization has been announced, with the option to independently choose a unit and commander.

It is noted that the set of changes aims to enhance the capabilities of the defense forces and improve the military service management system.