Svyrydenko: Govt launches comprehensive transformation of military service

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of a comprehensive transformation of military service, including new contracts, terms of service, and pay.

"In accordance with the task set by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government has launched a comprehensive transformation of military service. Clear terms of service, new contracts, new increased salaries for military personnel on the front lines and in the rear, and recruitment reform. The key principle is respect for every service member. A person must know where they are serving, how long they will serve, and what comes next," Svyrydenko said on her Telegram channel.

It is noted that all details regarding the new contracts, terms of service, and pay can be found at the following link: https://transformation.mod.gov.ua/