Interfax-Ukraine
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16:50 12.06.2026

TRC official in Ternopil region detained for bribery – SBI

2 min read
TRC official in Ternopil region detained for bribery – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine, together with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police, have detained the head of one of the departments of the Ternopil District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC), who was trading in influence over TRC officials.

"According to the investigation, the 37-year-old lieutenant colonel convinced a person subject to military service that he could arrange the removal of information about him being wanted from databases via the Oberih system. The official valued his services at $2,500," reported on the SBI website.

SBI employees detained the individual while receiving the agreed amount.

The official has been notified of suspicion of receiving an improper benefit for exercising influence on decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. Law enforcement officers are checking the possible involvement of other TRC officials in the illegal activity.

The court has chosen a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Western Region.

Tags: #sbi #bribery #ternopil_region #trc

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