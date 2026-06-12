Appeals court upholds life sentence for Russia informant from Kherson – prosecutors

Kherson Appeals Court has proven the legality of the sentence of a 39-year-old resident of Kherson convicted of high treason, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has said.

"Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved the legality of the sentence of a 39-year-old resident of Kherson, convicted of high treason, in the appeals court. The court of first instance sentenced her to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for passing data on the Ukrainian military to the enemy," the Telegram channel reads.

The defense attempted to appeal the decision and soften the punishment, but prosecutors proved there were no grounds for doing so.

"It was established that in 2023, the woman used Telegram to pass geolocations, photos, and videos of the locations of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment to Russian handlers. The information was used to adjust enemy shelling," prosecutors said.

Kherson Appeals Court left the appeals unsatisfied and the sentence unchanged.

The punishment under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High treason committed under martial law) has entered into legal force.