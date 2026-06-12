HACC extends detention of former Minister Halushchenko, reduces bail to UAH 150 mln – antAC

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has extended the detention period of Herman Halushchenko for another two months, while reducing the bail to UAH 150 million, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (antAC) has said.

"The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the motion of the NABU detective and extended the detention period of Herman Halushchenko for another two months. At the same time, the judge decided to reduce the alternative bail amount from UAH 200 million to UAH 150 million," a report on antAC’s Telegram channel reads.

As reported, in April, HACC extended the detention period of the person involved in the Midas case — former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko — for another two months, leaving the alternative bail at UAH 200 million.

Earlier, it was reported that the former minister of energy was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine within the framework of the Midas case on February 15. On February 16, he was notified of suspicion in the Midas case: charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.