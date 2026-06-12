Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

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Ukraine is launching the first stage of transformation of the Defense Forces, which includes new conditions of service, an updated payment system, three types of contracts, an accumulative deferment mechanism, and additional tools for personnel management, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on Telegram.

"The first stage concerns efficiency and fairness, which begins with clear rules. A person who defends their home should know which unit, which position, for what money, and for what term. And that after service there is a guaranteed deferment," a video published on the president’s Telegram channel on Friday notes.

It is stated that the system of financial allowance for the military is changing. The average level of payments for infantrymen may reach around UAH 300,000 per month, with a maximum of up to UAH 460,000 depending on the nature of the tasks performed.

A basic financial allowance of UAH 20,000 is also provided, along with additional payments for staying at positions, participating in strike-and-search actions, and assault operations. In addition, the minimum allowance for military personnel in the rear is planned to be increased from UAH 20,000 to UAH 30,000.

Separately, payments for the command of combat units will be increased.

Within the framework of the reform, the launch of three types of contracts is planned: infantry-assault, combat, and basic.

The infantry-assault contract provides for a service term of 10 or 14 months, with a subsequent deferment from mobilization. The combat contract for other combat positions provides for a service term of 24 months and a deferment upon completion. The basic contract is offered for logistics, staff, and technical specialties, with the possibility of transitioning to combat directions.

An accumulative deferment mechanism is also reported, which will take into account the duration and intensity of service.

For military personnel who have been in the defense forces the longest and possess significant combat experience, a gradual introduction of a mechanism for discharge from service is planned by the end of the year.

Among other changes, the launch of a system for confirming the presence of military personnel at positions has been announced to ensure transparency of payments and faster response in cases of injury.

Plans also include opening the market for recruiting foreigners through private recruiting companies, expanding the possibilities for transferring military personnel via the Army+ application, and introducing a system for evaluating brigade effectiveness based on more than 160 indicators.

Separately, a time-limited mechanism for returning to service for military personnel who went AWOL (absent without official leave) has been announced, with the possibility of independently choosing a unit and commander.

It is noted that the complex of changes aims to increase the capability of the defense forces and improve the management system of military service.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced an increase in payments in the army, specifying that those in the rear will receive a minimum of UAH 30,000, while those on the first line will receive an average of UAH 300,000.