Interfax-Ukraine
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14:43 12.06.2026

Russian drone kills woman in Kherson – prosecutor's office

1 min read
Russian drone kills woman in Kherson – prosecutor's office

A woman was killed due to a Russian drone attack on a house in the regional center, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has said.

"According to the investigation, on June 12, 2026, at around 11:35 a.m., Russia forces in Kherson targeted a house with a UAV. As a result of the strike, a 73-year-old woman who was inside the premises was killed," the prosecutor’s office wrote on Telegram.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #kherson #russian_attack

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