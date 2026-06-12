Interfax-Ukraine
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14:42 12.06.2026

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

1 min read
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alert signals today and in the coming days.

"And certainly every day — both today and in the coming days — please pay attention to air raid alerts. We understand whom we are dealing with and what Russia is counting on. Instead of peace, they choose missiles. They have no other ‘cards’ left," Zelenskyy said in an address on Friday.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that there is a high probability of the adversary deploying an intermediate-range ballistic missile during the day from the Kapustin Yar testing ground, from where the Oreshnik missile was launched.

Tags: #zelenskyy #air_raid_sirens

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