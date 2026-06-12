Russia attacks Nova Post terminal in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yevhen.tafiichuk

An enemy drone has attacked a Nova Post terminal in Zaporizhia, the company’s CEO Yevhen Tafiychuk reported on Facebook on Friday.

"Thanks to the implemented safety measures, the most important thing was preserved — all our employees are alive!" Tafiychuk said.

According to him, the strike on the terminal will not affect logistics.

In addition, the company will contact customers whose shipments were lost.

The main activity of Nova Post is the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized large-sized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Poperešniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.