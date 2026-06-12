Interfax-Ukraine
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14:12 12.06.2026

Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv
Photo: LETA

Defense Minister Raivis Melnis has arrived in Kyiv for his first foreign visit, the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Defense Minister Raivis Melnis has embarked on his first foreign visit to Ukraine," the Latvian Ministry of Defense said on social network X on Friday.

It is reported that the minister has scheduled a number of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, discussing the participation of Latvian industry in Ukraine’s defense sector, and creating joint ventures.

As reported, during a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, an agreement on cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies was signed.

Tags: #melnis #latvia #visit #ministry_of_defense

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