URCS Director General Dotsenko becomes winner of Charitable Ukraine – 2025 national competition

Photo: Red Cross Society

Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko took first place in the Manager of the Year in Charity category at the Charitable Ukraine – 2025 national competition.

"I perceive this award not as a personal achievement, but as a recognition of the work of the entire Ukrainian Red Cross team — our volunteers, employees, partners, and everyone who helps people every day and changes lives for the better," Dotsenko said on Facebook.

According to him, the URCS faces new challenges, goals, and opportunities for development.

"We do not stop there. We will continue to strengthen the Ukrainian Red Cross, expand assistance to people, strengthen the capacity of communities, and create effective solutions for the future of Ukraine," Dotsenko added.