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13:31 12.06.2026

Lviv mayor proposes introducing changes to e-scooter rules in Lviv from July 1

2 min read
Lviv mayor proposes introducing changes to e-scooter rules in Lviv from July 1

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has proposed introducing new rules for using e-scooters starting July 1, which include, in particular, age restrictions for rentals, speed reductions in hazardous areas, mandatory use of helmets, and designated parking spaces.

"Today, at the executive committee meeting, we reviewed proposals aimed at making the use of e-scooters in Lviv safer, and we propose introducing changes to e-scooter usage starting July 1," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Sadovy considers it necessary to tighten usage rules, limit speed in dangerous locations, and insists on amendments to state legislation.

Starting next month, the following changes will be introduced: rental operators must ensure user age verification, with e-scooter rentals available only from the age of 16; accident-prone sections will be identified where e-scooter speeds will be limited to 15 km/h; the use of protective helmets will be made mandatory; and leaving rental e-scooters outside of specially designated parking spaces will be prohibited.

However, the mayor believes that e-scooters cannot simply be banned, because if scooters continue to travel around the city after that, it will not be a solution, but an imitation of one.

According to Sadovy, last year in Lviv, three children became post-mortem donors following severe injuries related to e-scooters, and over the past three months, more than 100 children have been hospitalized in the city after suffering injuries due to e-scooters.

Tags: #lviv #e_scooters

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