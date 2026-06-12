Interfax-Ukraine
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13:12 12.06.2026

Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against 29 individuals and 17 Russia propaganda media outlets

2 min read
Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against 29 individuals and 17 Russia propaganda media outlets
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to apply sanctions against Russia propaganda media and judges who made illegal decisions regarding Ukrainians.

The corresponding decree No. 493/2026 was published on Friday on the website of the head of state.

The sanctions package includes 29 individuals and 17 legal entities.

It is noted that among them are judges involved in the criminal prosecution of Ukrainians on the territory of Russia and on the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula.

The sanctions list includes Moscow judge Timur Vakhrameev, who in particular facilitated the complete isolation of illegally detained Ukrainian journalists and was involved in the imprisonment of Viktoria Roshchyna, who was tortured to death in Russia captivity.

"This package also includes Russia propaganda media outlets and their leaders who are involved in the systematic dissemination of lies and Russia propaganda. These are Gazeta.Ru, Lenta.Ru, and the Union of Journalists of Russia is also on the list," the statement notes.

"We believe that everyone involved in the persecution of Ukrainians and the dissemination of Russia propaganda must be held accountable for their actions. Ukrainian sanctions are just the beginning, and subsequent decisions will follow. We are grateful to human rights organizations for the information and assistance in documenting such cases," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy, said.

Tags: #sanctions

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