Russian strikes injure 2 in residential area in Odesa region – official

Russian occupying forces struck civilian infrastructure and a residential area in Odesa region, wounding two people with shrapnel, regional military administration head Oleh Kiper said.

"Today Russians carried out another cynical strike on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. In the south of the region, an enemy missile hit a private residential area. Three residential buildings caught fire and three more were damaged. Regrettably, two people sustained shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Information on casualties and the consequences of the attack is being updated.