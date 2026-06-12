URCS takes part in emergency rescue operations after Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Photo: Red Cross Society

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers took part in emergency rescue operations following a Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv.

"Mykolaiv: last night and this morning the city once again came under Russian strikes. A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv region worked at the attack sites together with other rescue services, accompanying emergency rescue operations and fire suppression while maintaining readiness to provide assistance promptly," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

At the site of the overnight attack, volunteers conducted a sweep of the area to identify casualties, provided first aid, and transferred the wounded to emergency medical teams.

According to official data, the enemy attacked the city with drones overnight into Friday, wounding three people who were hospitalized.

On the morning of June 12, Russian forces again attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, wounding a man who was hospitalized. Transport enterprise buildings and vehicles were damaged.