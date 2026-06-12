Poroshenko hands over 25 Ai-Petri systems to military, first batch partly funded by western ally

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko/

European Solidarity party leader and MP Petro Poroshenko handed over 25 Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems worth a combined UAH 260 million to defense forces units, the first batch to be partly funded by an allied country.

"We are meanwhile handing over to the military another batch of 25 Ai-Petri TRCM systems. For the first time, part of the payment was made by our foreign partners. One NATO country purchased Ukrainian equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is genuine recognition of Ukrainian defense industry," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook, without specifying which country acted as donor.

The politician also reported on the results of a meeting of parliamentary faction leaders with government officials, during which Ukrainian prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko assured him that a military reform bill incorporating European Solidarity’s requirements would be before the Verkhovna Rada as early as July this year.

"What will this mean? If adopted, military pay will increase to UAH 30,000, and for those serving directly on the front line — to UAH 250,000-400,000. It will also mean establishing definitive service terms. This will serve as motivation both for those just signing contracts and for those already serving. Without these provisions, the military reform will not work," he said.

As previously reported, since autumn 2023 Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million in the production of Ai-Petri SV systems, which have successfully passed trials and are in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. On June 29 he announced the start of cooperation with the UAF Ground Forces command on supplying these systems to the military.

Each system consists of the enemy reconnaissance countermeasure unit itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics.