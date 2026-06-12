Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 12.06.2026

Russia may launch ballistic missile strike from Kapustin Yar testing ground during day – Air Force

1 min read

There is a high probability that the enemy may deploy an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing ground during the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Friday.

"Do not ignore air raid sirens!" the post says.

As previously reported, on November 21, 2024, Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukrainian territory for the first time, striking Dnipro with the Oreshnik missile. After the attack, Vladimir Putin stated that the strike had been carried out with the new Oreshnik missile. According to Ukrainian military and a number of official reports, launches of this missile were carried out from the Russian Kapustin Yar range in Astrakhan region.

Tags: #kapustin #ballistic

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