UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Samara region, Russia, as well as enemy command and observation posts and logistics facilities on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

"On the night of June 12, 2026, Ukrainian defense forces units struck the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. Strikes on targets and fires at both facilities have been confirmed," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, the TANECO refinery complex is one of Russia’s largest oil refining enterprises, with a design processing capacity of over 16 million tons of oil per year, producing a wide range of fuel and lubricants including diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.

TAIF-NK is a large refinery complex with an exceptionally high oil refining depth, declared at over 95%, processing heavy high-sulfur oil and gas condensate. The plant’s output is distributed across several key segments, from mass-market fuel to specialized raw materials for petrochemicals and military needs.

"The Tolyattikauchuk plant in Samara region was also struck. It specializes in the production of synthetic rubbers — used in particular in the further production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles — as well as monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives," the General Staff said.

A strike on the target and a fire at the plant have been confirmed.

Additionally, enemy command and observation posts were struck in the areas of Obesta and Iskra in Kursk region, Russia, and in the area of Marynske in Kherson region. Enemy command posts were also struck in the areas of Voskresenka and Pokrovsk, and an enemy communications hub in the area of Vesele in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces also struck an enemy personnel concentration area at the Vostochnyi training ground near Novopetrivka in Zaporizhia region, a field artillery depot near Rybiantseve in Luhansk region, and an enemy logistics depot in Mariupol in Donetsk region.

Following updated assessment of the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara region, Russia, struck on June 10, 2026, hits on primary oil distillation units AVT-4 and AVT-5 and a RVS-2000 tank have been confirmed. The plant has halted operations.