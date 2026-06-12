Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:39 12.06.2026

UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities

2 min read
UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Samara region, Russia, as well as enemy command and observation posts and logistics facilities on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

"On the night of June 12, 2026, Ukrainian defense forces units struck the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. Strikes on targets and fires at both facilities have been confirmed," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, the TANECO refinery complex is one of Russia’s largest oil refining enterprises, with a design processing capacity of over 16 million tons of oil per year, producing a wide range of fuel and lubricants including diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.

TAIF-NK is a large refinery complex with an exceptionally high oil refining depth, declared at over 95%, processing heavy high-sulfur oil and gas condensate. The plant’s output is distributed across several key segments, from mass-market fuel to specialized raw materials for petrochemicals and military needs.

"The Tolyattikauchuk plant in Samara region was also struck. It specializes in the production of synthetic rubbers — used in particular in the further production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles — as well as monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives," the General Staff said.

A strike on the target and a fire at the plant have been confirmed.

Additionally, enemy command and observation posts were struck in the areas of Obesta and Iskra in Kursk region, Russia, and in the area of Marynske in Kherson region. Enemy command posts were also struck in the areas of Voskresenka and Pokrovsk, and an enemy communications hub in the area of Vesele in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces also struck an enemy personnel concentration area at the Vostochnyi training ground near Novopetrivka in Zaporizhia region, a field artillery depot near Rybiantseve in Luhansk region, and an enemy logistics depot in Mariupol in Donetsk region.

Following updated assessment of the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara region, Russia, struck on June 10, 2026, hits on primary oil distillation units AVT-4 and AVT-5 and a RVS-2000 tank have been confirmed. The plant has halted operations.

Tags: #strikes #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

08:23 12.06.2026
Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

08:20 12.06.2026
Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

08:51 11.06.2026
Occupiers lose 1,310 personnel and 336 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,310 personnel and 336 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

13:23 10.06.2026
General Staff confirms hitting oil at 3 facilities in Russia

General Staff confirms hitting oil at 3 facilities in Russia

17:30 09.06.2026
Defense forces strike Russian ammo depot, command posts – General Staff

Defense forces strike Russian ammo depot, command posts – General Staff

09:22 09.06.2026
Three killed and 25 wounded in enemy strikes on Kharkiv region over the past day

Three killed and 25 wounded in enemy strikes on Kharkiv region over the past day

10:52 08.06.2026
General Staff reports strike on FSB control point in Belgorod region

General Staff reports strike on FSB control point in Belgorod region

08:19 08.06.2026
Russia loses 1,330 troops and 365 units of auto and special equipment over day – General Staff

Russia loses 1,330 troops and 365 units of auto and special equipment over day – General Staff

11:36 06.06.2026
Zelenskyy reports strikes on Russian Navy arsenals, bases and oil depot in Krasnodar territory

Zelenskyy reports strikes on Russian Navy arsenals, bases and oil depot in Krasnodar territory

16:56 05.06.2026
Control points and enemy personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in Belgorod region - General Staff

Control points and enemy personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in Belgorod region - General Staff

HOT NEWS

Russia may launch ballistic missile strike from Kapustin Yar testing ground during day – Air Force

Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region

US Senate committee backs defense funding, Ukraine aid up to $750 mln

Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

Ukraine holds advantage over Russia in FPV drones, continues to increase it - Syrsky

LATEST

Russia may launch ballistic missile strike from Kapustin Yar testing ground during day – Air Force

Russian strikes lead to power outages in five regions – Ukrenergo

Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

Uklon app automatically warns drivers of speeding, passengers have access to SOS button

Russian drones damage recently rebuilt lyceum in Chernihiv region overnight, energy infrastructure also hit

German defense company in talks with Ukrainian company Fire Point about possible joint production of Flamingo missile

Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region

US Senate committee backs defense funding, Ukraine aid up to $750 mln

Rescuers extinguish 2,000 sq. m fire in Kyiv region after drone strike on infrastructure facility – SES

AD
AD