Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:21 12.06.2026

Russian strikes lead to power outages in five regions – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Russian strikes lead to power outages in five regions – Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, new power outages occurred in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions by Friday morning, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

"Where safety conditions currently permit, emergency restoration work has begun. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible," NPC noted on Telegram.

Overall, electricity consumption in the power grid increased. According to Ukrenergo, as of this morning, it was 7.6% higher than at the same time the previous day, Thursday.

"The reason is cloudy weather in the western and part of the central regions of Ukraine, which is causing low efficiency in residential solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo explained.

 

Tags: #power_outages #russian_attack

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