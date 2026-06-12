Interfax-Ukraine
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10:28 12.06.2026

Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko says the government will present a reform on increasing military pay within the coming weeks, which will also include more specific service terms.

"The Ministry of Defense is currently preparing a reform that will provide additional payments for servicemembers. These are significant funds. We are now calculating how to balance the budget to ensure the continuity of these payments both this year and in future periods," Svyrydenko said during a question hour for the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The changes will also include more specific service terms, she said.

"All of this is on the Ministry of Defense’s side. Within the coming weeks we are ready to present this reform and implement it," the prime minister stressed.

Tags: #reform #military

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