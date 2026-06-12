Uklon app automatically warns drivers of speeding, passengers have access to SOS button

Drivers on the Uklon online taxi service who systematically violate rules, ignore warnings, or display improper behavior may have their access to orders temporarily or permanently restricted, the company’s vice president for supply and driver operations Ivan Chornohor told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The company’s app understands in real time what the permitted speed should be on a specific stretch of road; if it is exceeded, the driver is automatically informed and warned to slow down," the response reads.

"If during a trip a rider feels discomfort or danger, the Uklon app has an SOS button. This is the fastest way to notify the service. When pressed, our support team receives a signal, contacts the rider, and helps resolve the situation in real time," the company added.

According to its internal data, 99.91% of all Uklon trips in Ukraine pass without any complaints regarding dangerous driving, maneuvers, traffic violations, vehicle condition, and so on. According to a report by parent company Kyivstar, the number of trips via Uklon in the first quarter of this year totaled 43.7 million, putting the number of complaints at around 39,000.

The company noted that it systematically works with complaints and feedback from both passengers and drivers.

"Upon receiving a complaint, specialists conduct a comprehensive analysis: they collect information from the rider and driver and check technical system data such as route and speed. The driver’s history and overall rating are also analyzed," Chornohor said.

He added that in the case of a single or minor violation, explanatory work is carried out with the driver to prevent such situations in the future.

Additionally, at the registration stage, drivers undergo a multi-level check involving document analysis and verification of information through available state registries and official sources regarding any offenses.

If serious violations or circumstances inconsistent with the service’s internal standards are identified, a decision not to cooperate with that driver is made, Chornohor added.

"At the same time, any high-profile incidents in the ride market are an additional reason for us to once again critically review our internal processes to ensure their maximum effectiveness," the company said.

As previously reported, online taxi service Bolt said that following a high-profile accident in Kyiv in which four pedestrians were killed, it permanently restricted platform access for drivers against whom at least two complaints of speeding or dangerous driving had been received. The company said at the time that it was working on expanding app functionality to strengthen traffic rule compliance monitoring.