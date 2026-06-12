Russian drones damage recently rebuilt lyceum in Chernihiv region overnight, energy infrastructure also hit

Photo: State Emergency Service

A recently rebuilt lyceum in the settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsiubynskе in Chernihiv region sustained significant damage in an overnight enemy drone attack, with energy and civilian infrastructure also hit, regional military administration head Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Last night the enemy carried out a mass attack on the settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsiubynske — four explosions. The local lyceum building sustained significant damage and caught fire — rescuers worked at the scene," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Chaus noted that the lyceum had only recently been rebuilt thanks to funding from the United24 platform. "In 2022 Russians struck it with a missile, now they are destroying it again. Cynical attacks directed against civilian infrastructure, children, against Ukraine’s future — that is the meaning of their war," he wrote.

At least six households in the settlement were also damaged in the overnight attack, one home was destroyed, and a school bus was damaged.

Chaus said that overnight in Semenivka, occupiers attacked a bread delivery vehicle with an FPV drone. A strike drone also hit the territory of an enterprise, setting a warehouse building on fire, which was subsequently extinguished.

"Energy infrastructure was also struck. Specialists are working around the clock to minimize the duration of outages," Chaus added.