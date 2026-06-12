Interfax-Ukraine
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09:43 12.06.2026

German defense company in talks with Ukrainian company Fire Point about possible joint production of Flamingo missile

1 min read

German defense company Diehl Defence is in talks with Ukrainian manufacturer Fire Point regarding the possible joint production of the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile and its partial transfer to Germany, the Financial Times reports.

According to the publication, Diehl Defence chief executive Helmut Rauch stated that the company plans to hold a series of talks with Fire Point in the coming weeks regarding potential cooperation and joint production.

“We are in discussions about how we could work together,” Rauch said.

He added that such cooperation "could really happen" and that "we are establishing some new product, it makes a lot of sense to have it also in Germany or other countries."

The initiative is being discussed against the backdrop of intensified European efforts to develop their own long-range strike systems and to find alternatives to the American Tomahawk missiles.

Fire Point notes that production of the Flamingo rocket is currently around 200 units per month, with potential for expansion.

It is also reported that Diehl Defence previously signed a technology agreement with Fire Point, which provides for cooperation in the field of development, but the details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Tags: #fire_point #diehl_defence #flamingo

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