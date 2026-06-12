Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 102 of 117 drones launched by Russian occupiers against Ukraine overnight into Friday from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, though 14 strike drones hit 7 locations and downed drone debris fell at eight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types," the Air Force said on Telegram.

On the night of June 12 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 11), the enemy attacked with 117 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Millerovo in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

14 strike drones were recorded as hitting 7 locations, with downed drone debris falling at 8 locations.