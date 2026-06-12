Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 12.06.2026

Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

1 min read
Air defense downs 102 of 117 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 7 locations

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 102 of 117 drones launched by Russian occupiers against Ukraine overnight into Friday from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, though 14 strike drones hit 7 locations and downed drone debris fell at eight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types," the Air Force said on Telegram.

On the night of June 12 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 11), the enemy attacked with 117 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Millerovo in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

14 strike drones were recorded as hitting 7 locations, with downed drone debris falling at 8 locations.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

08:50 11.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

15:38 10.06.2026
We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

09:39 10.06.2026
Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

17:06 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

16:28 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy discusses ways to attract additional air defense missile supplies with Stubb and Støre

Zelenskyy discusses ways to attract additional air defense missile supplies with Stubb and Støre

09:10 08.06.2026
Ukraine downs 124 of 155 Russian drones overnight, impacts recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Ukraine downs 124 of 155 Russian drones overnight, impacts recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

14:58 06.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations

Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations

13:44 05.06.2026
Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

13:45 04.06.2026
Interceptor drones already destroying majority of Russian air attack weapons – Syrsky

Interceptor drones already destroying majority of Russian air attack weapons – Syrsky

09:21 04.06.2026
Ukraine downs 264 of 293 enemy targets, ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hit 11 locations

Ukraine downs 264 of 293 enemy targets, ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hit 11 locations

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region

US Senate committee backs defense funding, Ukraine aid up to $750 mln

Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

Ukraine holds advantage over Russia in FPV drones, continues to increase it - Syrsky

Authorities seeking demobilization mechanisms, preparing decisions on pay hikes to soldiers – Hnatov

LATEST

UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities

Russian strikes lead to power outages in five regions – Ukrenergo

Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

Uklon app automatically warns drivers of speeding, passengers have access to SOS button

Russian drones damage recently rebuilt lyceum in Chernihiv region overnight, energy infrastructure also hit

German defense company in talks with Ukrainian company Fire Point about possible joint production of Flamingo missile

Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region

US Senate committee backs defense funding, Ukraine aid up to $750 mln

Rescuers extinguish 2,000 sq. m fire in Kyiv region after drone strike on infrastructure facility – SES

Enemy drone attacks on Mykolaiv and region wound 5, damage transport enterprises

AD
AD