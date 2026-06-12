Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 12.06.2026

Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed, another hospitalized after Russia night attack on Sumy region
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/7415

Russia forces attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy region overnight, killing a female employee at one of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia’s facilities, according to a company report.

"According to preliminary information, the woman was heading toward it during an air raid alert. The monitoring group had warned of increased danger in advance," Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Telegram on Friday.

Another female employee, a worker at an electrical centralization post, was hospitalized. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, doctors diagnosed her with pelvic fractures and internal bleeding.

"She has already undergone surgery. We are in constant contact with the doctors to provide our injured colleague with everything necessary," the statement says.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that despite the Russia attack, train traffic is maintained, though some trains are running up to two hours behind schedule.

Tags: #russian_attack #sumy_region #ukrzaliznytsia

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